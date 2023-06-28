Here Are The Top 10 Universities In The World

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.

Updated On 11:56 AM IST, 28 Jun 2023

QS World University Rankings 2024 Released

The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.

1. Massachusetts Institute Of Technology (MIT)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked number 1 in QS World University Rankings 2024.

Overall Score: 100

2. University Of Cambridge

Founded in 1209, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom is the fourth-oldest university in the world.

Overall Score: 99.2

3. University Of Oxford

According to the information on its website, Oxford is an independent and self-governing institution consisting of the University, its divisions, departments and faculties, and the colleges.

Overall Score: 98.9

4. Harvard University

On September 8, 1636, Harvard, the first college in the American colonies, was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Currently, 25,266 undergraduate and graduate students are studying in the university which has a faculty and staff of 19,639.

Overall Score: 98.3

5. Stanford University

Founded in 1885, Stanford has one of the largest university campuses in the US. Stanford University was founded by California senator Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane.

Overall Score: 98.1

6. Imperial College London

Imperial is one of the most international universities in the world, with 62% of its student body in 2021-22 being non-UK citizens and more than 140 countries are currently represented on campus, according to Quacquarelli Symonds.

Overall Score: 97.8

7. ETH Zurich

ETH Zurich is one of the world's leading universities in science and technology and is known for its cutting-edge research and innovation.

Overall Score: 93.3

8. National University Of Singapore

Asia's first university that ranks among the top 10 universities in the world. Founded in 1905, this university has 3 campuses, 16 schools, 35 universities and 5 research centres.

Overall Score: 92.7

9. UCL

UCL, London is 9th in the world in the 'QS World University Rankings 2022.'  

Overall Score: 92.4

10. University Of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Founded in 1868, this university holds an elite legacy with 184 academic departments and programs and its current faculty holds 9 Nobel Prizes.

Overall Score: 90.4

