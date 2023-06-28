Here Are The Top 10 Universities In The World

The results draw on the analysis of 17.5m academic papers and the expert opinions of over 240,000 academic faculty and employers.
The 20th edition of the QS World University Rankings features 1,500 institutions across 104 locations.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is one of the top private universities in Cambridge, United States. It is ranked number 1 in QS World University Rankings 2024.
Overall Score: 100
Founded in 1209, the University of Cambridge in the United Kingdom is the fourth-oldest university in the world.
Overall Score: 99.2
According to the information on its website, Oxford is an independent and self-governing institution consisting of the University, its divisions, departments and faculties, and the colleges.
Overall Score: 98.9
On September 8, 1636, Harvard, the first college in the American colonies, was founded in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Currently, 25,266 undergraduate and graduate students are studying in the university which has a faculty and staff of 19,639.
Overall Score: 98.3
Founded in 1885, Stanford has one of the largest university campuses in the US. Stanford University was founded by California senator Leland Stanford and his wife, Jane.
Overall Score: 98.1
Imperial is one of the most international universities in the world, with 62% of its student body in 2021-22 being non-UK citizens and more than 140 countries are currently represented on campus, according to Quacquarelli Symonds.
Overall Score: 97.8
ETH Zurich is one of the world's leading universities in science and technology and is known for its cutting-edge research and innovation.
Overall Score: 93.3
Asia's first university that ranks among the top 10 universities in the world. Founded in 1905, this university has 3 campuses, 16 schools, 35 universities and 5 research centres.
Overall Score: 92.7
UCL, London is 9th in the world in the 'QS World University Rankings 2022.'
Overall Score: 92.4
Founded in 1868, this university holds an elite legacy with 184 academic departments and programs and its current faculty holds 9 Nobel Prizes.
Overall Score: 90.4