Here Are The Jobs That Will Be Created By AI

AI is expected to create new fields of work and lead to large expansion in others.

Updated On 10:43 AM IST, 20 Sep 2023

Key Areas

According to a new World Economic Forum white paper 'Jobs of Tomorrow: Large Language Models and Jobs', there are three key areas where job creation could happen. These are “trainers”, “explainers” and “sustainers”:

Trainers

As per the report, trainers are mainly the people developing AI. This includes engineers and scientists working on the large language models (LLMs) on which generative AI tools such as ChatGPT depend.

Electrical engineers could see a rising number of opportunities thanks to the demand for customized microchips to train and run LLMs, the Jobs of Tomorrow report says. Other “trainer” jobs AI could create include systems administrators who are building server infrastructure.

Explainers

While trainers are doing the behind-the-scenes work on AI, explainers will be the people making AI easy to use for members of the public. Explainers will design the interfaces that enable people to interact with AI.

Sustainers

As per the report, Sustainers will essentially make sure that AI systems are being used in the best way possible. There are likely to be three main types of sustainers: content creators, data curators, and ethics and governance specialists.

Jobs Emergins From Adoption Of LLMs

  • AI Model and Prompt Engineers

  • Interface and Interaction Designers

  • AI Content Creators

  • Data Curators and Trainers

  • Ethics And Governance Specialists

