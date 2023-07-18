Here Are 5 Premium Camera Smartphones For Photography Lovers

These smartphones offer high-quality photos and videos along with a bunch of features.

Updated On 01:34 PM IST, 18 Jul 2023

In the rapidly evolving world of smartphone photography, 2023 has witnessed innovative devices that are revolutionizing mobile photography. Here, we explore the five popular camera smartphones you can consider buying if you love mobile photography.

1. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

With a 200MP camera, rich colors, and 10x optical zoom, the S23 Ultra dominates the camera phone market.

Price: Rs 1,24,999 on Amazon.in

2. Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

The 48MP sensor and exceptional night photography make the iPhone 14 Pro Max a top choice for camera enthusiasts.

Price: 1,27,999 Rs on Amazon.in (128 GB variant)

3. Google Pixel 7 Pro

The Pixel 7 Pro triple rear camera system includes a 5x telephoto lens. The upgraded ultrawide lens with autofocus now powers Macro Focus. Also, the Pixel 7 Pro has a 30x Super Res Zoom for high-quality photos from far away.

Price: Rs 67,999 on Flipkart

4. Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G

With a 50MP triple camera and wide dynamic range, the Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G excels in capturing detailed photos.

Price: Rs 41,999 on Amazon.in

5. OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The wide-angle 150º camera and superior sensor make the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G a strong performer.

Price: Rs 66,999 on the OnePlus website.

