Here Are 10 Cricket Stadiums That Will Host ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Matches In India

There will be a total of 10 venues hosting 45 matches followed by the semifinals and the final.

Updated On 04:54 PM IST, 27 Jun 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the much-awaited schedule for the ODI Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. There will be a total of 10 venues hosting 45 matches followed by the semifinals and the final. Take a look:

1. Narendra Modi Stadium

World’s largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad will host the tournament's opening game on October 5 as well as the grand finale on November 19. India will also play against arch-rivals Pakistan at this venue on October 15.

2. Wankhede Stadium

This iconic stadium in Mumbai where the 2011 World Cup final was played will host 4 league matches along with a semi-final.

3. Eden Gardens

One of the most famous cricket stadiums in India will host the second semi-final of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India will also play against South Africa at this venue in Kolkata.

4. HPCA Stadium

This beautiful stadium in Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh will host the India vs New Zealand World Cup match along with 4 other matches in the month of October.

5. Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium

3 World Cup games will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

6. Arun Jaitley Stadium

This stadium in the national capital will host 5 matches including India vs Afghanistan on October 11.

7. MA Chidambaram Stadium

This venue in Chennai will host 5 World Cup matches including team India's opening match of the tournament against Australia on October 8.

8. Ekana Cricket Stadium

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the India vs England match along with 4 other fixtures.

9. MCA Stadium

India vs Bangaladesh World Cup match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on October 19. 4 more matches will be played at this venue.

10. M Chinnaswamy Stadium

This cricket stadium in Bengaluru will host 5 ICC World Cup 2023 matches between October 20 and November 11.

