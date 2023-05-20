HDFC Life Saral Jeevan Plan: Features And Benefits

A savings plan that enables you to save regularly alongside a life insurance policy.
This is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, life-cum-savings insurance plan from HDFC Life.
The HDFC Life Saral Jeevan insurance premium can be paid via monthly, half-yearly, or yearly instalments through NACH or ECS.
30 days for half-yearly and yearly modes of payment
15 days for monthly mode of premium payment
15 days in case the policy is not purchased through distance marketing or electronically
30 days in case the policy is purchased through distance marketing or electronically
In the case of regular premium payments, the death benefit will be 105% of all premiums paid, or 10 times the annualised premium, whichever is higher.
For single premium policyholders, the death benefit will be the higher of the sum assured or 125% of the single premium paid.
You can claim income tax benefits on the premium(s) paid and the maturity amount as per the prevailing income tax laws.