HDFC Life Saral Jeevan Plan: Features And Benefits

A savings plan that enables you to save regularly alongside a life insurance policy.

HDFC Life Saral Jeevan Plan

This is a non-linked, non-participating, individual, life-cum-savings insurance plan from HDFC Life.

Features Of HDFC Life Saral Jeevan Plan

Premium Payment

The HDFC Life Saral Jeevan insurance premium can be paid via monthly, half-yearly, or yearly instalments through NACH or ECS.

Grace Period

  • 30 days for half-yearly and yearly modes of payment

  • 15 days for monthly mode of premium payment

Free-Look Period

  • 15 days in case the policy is not purchased through distance marketing or electronically

  • 30 days in case the policy is purchased through distance marketing or electronically

Benefits Of HDFC Life Saral Jeevan Plan

Death Benefit

  • In the case of regular premium payments, the death benefit will be 105% of all premiums paid, or 10 times the annualised premium, whichever is higher.

  • For single premium policyholders, the death benefit will be the higher of the sum assured or 125% of the single premium paid.

Maturity Benefit

Tax Benefits

You can claim income tax benefits on the premium(s) paid and the maturity amount as per the prevailing income tax laws.

