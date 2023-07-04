Harley-Davidson’s X440 May Pose As Competition To Royal Enfield

Harley-Davidson Inc. has launched the X440 bike, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd.
Harley-Davidson Inc. has launched the X440 bike, in collaboration with Hero MotoCorp Ltd. The company will be taking on Royal Enfield in India after failing the first time.
The X440 retails starting at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom). The price can go up to Rs 2.69 lakh for the top variant.
While, Royal Enfield's Classic 350 starts at Rs 1.93 lakh and the Hunter 350 at Rs 1.5 lakh.
This is Harley-Davidson's second innings in India, after it exited in 2021 as it failed to draw buyers for his high-powered motorbikes.
Apart from Royal Enfield's range of bikes, X440 will compete with Bajaj Auto Ltd.-Triumph Motorcycles Ltd.'s Speed 400 and Scrambler 400X, both of which will be launched in India.