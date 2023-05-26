GT vs MI, IPL 2023 Qualifier 2: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The winner of this match will face the Chennai Super Kings in the Final of IPL 2023.

IPL 2023, Qualifer 2: GT vs MI

Gujarat Titans will get another chance to qualify for their successive IPL final when they face the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. MI are coming into this match after knocking out LSG in the Eliminator.

Date

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be played on Friday, May 26.

Time

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The GT vs MI match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

GT vs MI Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 1, Won by Mumbai Indians (MI): 2

Mumbai Indians (MI) Predicted Playing XI

Ishan Kishan (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Jason Benrendorff, Hrithik Shokeen.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Dasun Shanaka, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma.

