GT vs MI: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2

The Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
A thrilling encounter awaits for fans when Gujarat Titans will play against the Mumbai Indians in Qualifer 2 of the Indian Premier League on Friday. The winner of this important match will face the Chennai Super Kings in the final match. Here are 6 players to watch out for in tonight's game.
The second highest run getter in the tournament with 722 runs has been in sublime form and loves playing in Ahmedabad. If Gill scores at least 9 runs against MI, he will win the Orange Cap this season.
SKY has scored 544 runs in 15 matches this season. He will be crucial in dealing with the Gujarat Titans spinners in the middle overs.
Hardik Pandya has failed to perform with the bat in the past few games and hasn't bowled too much this season. He will look to lead his team from the front against his former team Mumbai Indians.
Tilak Varma made a comeback into the Mumbai Indians team after missing a few matches due to illness. He looked in fine form vs LSG and his contribution with the bat will be crucial tonight.
The second highest wicket-taker in the tournament was expensive against CSK in Qualifier 1. Rashid Khan's 4 overs vs Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma and Cameron Green will likely decide the fate of the match.
Akash Madhwal has taken 13 wickets in just 7 matches he has played this season. He was sensational vs the Lucknow Super Giants a couple of nights ago. It will be interesting to see how the Gujarat batters tackle him.