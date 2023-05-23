GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The winner of the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will play the final on May 28.

Updated On 10:12 AM IST

IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK

IPL 2023 table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament. Chennai won their last league match against Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to qualify for the Playoffs whereas already qualified GT defeated the RCB by 6 wickets in their final league match.

Date

The IPL 2023 Qualifer 1 between GT and CSK will be played on Tuesday, May 23.

Time

The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Venue

The GT vs CSK match will be played the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

GT vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 0.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

