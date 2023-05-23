GT vs CSK, IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

The winner of the Qualifier 1 between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will play the final on May 28.
IPL 2023 table-toppers Gujarat Titans will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the Qualifier 1 of the tournament. Chennai won their last league match against Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to qualify for the Playoffs whereas already qualified GT defeated the RCB by 6 wickets in their final league match.
The IPL 2023 Qualifer 1 between GT and CSK will be played on Tuesday, May 23.
The Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match will start at 7:30 pm IST.
The GT vs CSK match will be played the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Matches Played: 3, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 0.
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammad Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana