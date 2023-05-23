GT vs CSK: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 1

The first Qualifier of IPL 2023 will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

IPL 2023, Qualifier 1: GT vs CSK

Gujarat Titans will play against the Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 of the IPL on Tuesday, May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST. Take a look at 6 in-form players who will be crucial for their respective teams tonight.

1. Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans batter has scored two consecutive hundreds in the last 2 matches and is the second highest run scorer in the tournament. Gill has scored 680 runs in 14 games and he will be crucial for the Hardik Pandya-led team in the all important Qualifier 1.

2. Ruturaj Gaikwad

The CSK batter has scored over 500 runs in the tournament at a healthy strike rate of 148.23. He has been vital for the Super Kings in giving them good starts and taking on bowlers in the powerplay. GT will want to get him out early in his innings.

3. Mohammad Shami

The right arm pacer is the leading wicket ticket in the tournament with 24 wickets. Shami has been lethal with the ball in the powerplay and he will hope to dismiss CSK's in form opening batters.

4. Devon Conway

Devon Conway has scored 585 runs for CSK in 14 matches. In CSK's last league match vs DC, he was the top scorer with 87 runs in 52 balls. He will hope to carry the good form vs the Gujarat Titans on Tuesday.

5. Rashid Khan

The Afghan leg spinner has also picked up 24 wickets along with Shami. Rashid has also contributed with the bat in the lower order for the Titans. His 4 overs will be important in deciding tonight's match.

6. Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana has picked up 15 wickets in just 10 games he has played. He has been bowling the death overs and picking crucial wickets. The Sri Lankan pacer has been the find of the tournament for the Chennai Super Kings.

