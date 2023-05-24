GQG's Adani Bet: Key Takeaways From Rajiv Jain's Interview

Adani-Hindenburg row has 'become a political football more than real economics, substantive issue', says Jain.
The Adani Group got a 'clean chit' from a Supreme Court panel. GQG's Rajiv Jain said that he was "not exactly surprised".
The investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case may restrict access to India for certain short-selling banks, according to Rajiv Jain, chairperson and chief investment officer at GQG Partners.
Negative sentiment around Adani Group following Hindenburg report allowed him to buy into the group's companies, Rajiv Jain said.
Jain questioned MSCI's decision to reduce the weight of Adani companies. "A short seller writes a report; why is MSCI reducing weight?"
A bulk of GQG's additional investment in Adani Group companies was made before the Supreme Court Panel report, Rajiv Jain said.