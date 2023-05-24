GQG's Adani Bet: Key Takeaways From Rajiv Jain's Interview

Adani-Hindenburg row has 'become a political football more than real economics, substantive issue', says Jain.

Updated On 12:33 PM IST

Clean Chit

The Adani Group got a 'clean chit' from a Supreme Court panel. GQG's Rajiv Jain said that he was "not exactly surprised".

Restricted Access

The investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case may restrict access to India for certain short-selling banks, according to Rajiv Jain, chairperson and chief investment officer at GQG Partners.

Contrarian Bet

Negative sentiment around Adani Group following Hindenburg report allowed him to buy into the group's companies, Rajiv Jain said.

Flawed Logic

Jain questioned MSCI's decision to reduce the weight of Adani companies. "A short seller writes a report; why is MSCI reducing weight?"

Doubling Down

A bulk of GQG's additional investment in Adani Group companies was made before the Supreme Court Panel report, Rajiv Jain said.

