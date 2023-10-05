Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More

Photo Credit: Google
Google's latest smartphones are packed with updated cameras, new sensors, helpful features and more.
Goolge on Wednesday launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The tech giant said that these phones are packed with first-of-their-kind features, all powered by Google Tensor G3. And they’ll get seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.
Photo Credit: Google
Rs 75,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant
Rs 82,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant
Photo Credit: Google
Rs 1,06,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB variant
Photo Credit: Google
15.75 cm (6.2 inch) Full HD+ Display
50MP + 12MP | 10.5MP Front Camera
4575 mAh Battery
Tensor G3 Processor
Photo Credit: Google
17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display
50MP + 48MP + 48MP | 10.5MP Front Camera
5050 mAh Battery
Tensor G3 Processor
Photo Credit: Google
Google Pixel 8 is available in Rose, Hazel and Obsidian colour options while Pixel 8 Pro is available in Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian colour options.
Photo Credit: Google
Google will sell these new smartphones in India via Flipkart. Pre-orders for these phones have started and they will be delivered by October 15.
Photo Credit: Google