Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And More

Google's latest smartphones are packed with updated cameras, new sensors, helpful features and more.

Updated On 12:44 PM IST, 05 Oct 2023

Goolge on Wednesday launched the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. The tech giant said that these phones are packed with first-of-their-kind features, all powered by Google Tensor G3. And they’ll get seven years of software updates, including Android OS upgrades, security updates and regular Feature Drops.

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8: Price And Variants

  • Rs 75,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 128 GB variant

  • Rs 82,999 for the 8 GB RAM + 256 GB variant

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Price And Variant

  • Rs 1,06,999 for the 12 GB RAM + 128 GB variant

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8: Key Specs And Features

  • 15.75 cm (6.2 inch) Full HD+ Display

  • 50MP + 12MP | 10.5MP Front Camera

  • 4575 mAh Battery

  • Tensor G3 Processor

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8 Pro: Key Specs And Features

  • 17.02 cm (6.7 inch) Full HD+ AMOLED Display

  • 50MP + 48MP + 48MP | 10.5MP Front Camera

  • 5050 mAh Battery

  • Tensor G3 Processor

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro: Colour Variants

Google Pixel 8 is available in Rose, Hazel and Obsidian colour options while Pixel 8 Pro is available in Porcelain, Bay and Obsidian colour options.

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro: Availability

Google will sell these new smartphones in India via Flipkart. Pre-orders for these phones have started and they will be delivered by October 15.

Photo Credit: Google

More Stories

England vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss—Oct. 4

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—Oct. 4
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe