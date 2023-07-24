Goodbye Blue Bird, Welcome X! 5 Top News Headlines As Elon Musk Rebrands Twitter

From the interim logo going live on Twitter to Paytm Founder starting a vote between Twitter & X.com, here are the top 5 headlines
On July 24, Elon Musk and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino revealed the new logo of Twitter => "𝕏". Here are the top news headline around this announcement
Elon Musk notified users via his tweet on July 23 that Twitter rebranding should be done in the next 24 hours and as expected, it did happen at around 3 PM IST on Wednesday, July 24.
The hashtag started trending on Twitter as soon as the handles of Musk, Linda and the Official Twitter account started displaying the new logo as either their profile pic or in a tweet.
In a major revamp, Musk announced that domain X.com now redirects users to Twitter. Also mentioning that the interim logo will go live on July 24th.
Earlier in the day, Elon took to Twitter to announce a major revamp and said that he wants to drop the Twitter logo soon and eventually get rid of the birds that have long been its signature.
Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino spoke of X being a platform that can deliver, well….everything. Taking this as a reference Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma started a vote and asked users to choose between Twitter and X.com. Tap on the link below to check responses to this tweet and the vote results.