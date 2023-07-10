10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World: Global Peace Index

The top 10 most peaceful countries in the world are all located in Europe or the Asia-Pacific region.
Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008 with 1.124 points.
Denmark stands second with 1.31 points. Denmark improved the position by 1 last year.
Ireland stands third with 1.312 points. Ireland decreased its position by 1 last year.
New Zealand is the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth most peaceful country overall.
Austria stands fifth with 1.316 points. Austria decreased its position by 1 last year.
Singapore stands sixth with 1.332 points. Singapore increased its position by 4 last year.
Portugal stands seventh with 1.333 points. Japan's position remained unchanged as compared to last year.
Slovenia stands eighth with 1.334 points. Slovenia decreased its position by 4 last year.
Japan stands ninth with 1.336 points. Japan decreased its position by 4 last year.
Switzerland stands tenth with 1.339 points. Switzerland increased its position by 1 last year.