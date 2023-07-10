10 Most Peaceful Countries In The World: Global Peace Index

The top 10 most peaceful countries in the world are all located in Europe or the Asia-Pacific region.

Updated On 10:04 AM IST, 10 Jul 2023

1. Iceland

Iceland remains the most peaceful country in the world, a position it has held since 2008 with 1.124 points.

2. Denmark

Denmark stands second with 1.31 points. Denmark improved the position by 1 last year.

3. Ireland

Ireland stands third with 1.312 points. Ireland decreased its position by 1 last year.

4. New Zealand

New Zealand is the most peaceful country in the Asia-Pacific region and the fourth most peaceful country overall.

5. Austria

Austria stands fifth with 1.316 points. Austria decreased its position by 1 last year.

6. Singapore

Singapore stands sixth with 1.332 points. Singapore increased its position by 4 last year.

7. Portugal

Portugal stands seventh with 1.333 points. Japan's position remained unchanged as compared to last year.

8. Slovenia

Slovenia stands eighth with 1.334 points. Slovenia decreased its position by 4 last year.

9. Japan

Japan stands ninth with 1.336 points. Japan decreased its position by 4 last year.

10. Switzerland

Switzerland stands tenth with 1.339 points. Switzerland increased its position by 1 last year.

More Stories

5 Places For Monsoon Trekking In Goa

Which Is The Most Beautiful City On Earth?

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — July 7
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe