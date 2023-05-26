Germany Enters Recession: 5 Countries With Lowest Probability Of Recession

A recent Bloomberg report had provided recession probabilities for countries worldwide in April 2023.
Germany, world's fourth largest economy entered recession after GDP fell for second successive quarter. Bloomberg report published in April 2023 had predicted a 60% probability of this country in Central Europe entering recession.
Lets take a look at which are the five countries in the world with a lowest probability of going through recession in 2023, as per the Bloomberg report.
World's fifth-largest country by area and the seventh most populous, is 5th in the list of countries with lowest probability (15%) of entering recession in 2023
World's second-largest country by population is 4th in the list of countries with lowest probability (12.5%) of entering recession in 2023
The world's largest producer and exporter of oil is 3rd in the list of countries with lowest probability (5%) of entering recession in 2023
The largest archipelago in the world is 2nd in the list of countries with lowest probability (2%) of entering recession in 2023
The country with the fifth largest economy in the world is 1st in the list of countries with lowest probability (0%) of entering recession in 2023.