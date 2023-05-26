Germany Enters Recession: 5 Countries With Lowest Probability Of Recession

A recent Bloomberg report had provided recession probabilities for countries worldwide in April 2023.

Updated On 5:44 PM IST

Germany, world's fourth largest economy entered recession after GDP fell for second successive quarter. Bloomberg report published in April 2023 had predicted a 60% probability of this country in Central Europe entering recession.

Lets take a look at which are the five countries in the world with a lowest probability of going through recession in 2023, as per the Bloomberg report.

Brazil

World's fifth-largest country by area and the seventh most populous, is 5th in the list of countries with lowest probability (15%) of entering recession in 2023

China

World's second-largest country by population is 4th in the list of countries with lowest probability (12.5%) of entering recession in 2023

Saudi Arabia

The world's largest producer and exporter of oil is 3rd in the list of countries with lowest probability (5%) of entering recession in 2023

Indonesia

The largest archipelago in the world is 2nd in the list of countries with lowest probability (2%) of entering recession in 2023

India

The country with the fifth largest economy in the world is 1st in the list of countries with lowest probability (0%) of entering recession in 2023.

More Stories

In Pictures: Here's How The New Parliament Building Looks

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — May 26

GT vs MI: 6 Players Who Can Decide The Result Of IPL 2023 Qualifier 2
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe