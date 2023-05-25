Germany Enters Recession: 7 Countries With More Than 50% Probability Of Recession

World's fourth largest economy falls into recession as inflation hits economy
Germany, world's fourth largest economy enters recession after GDP falls for second successive quarter. Bloomberg report published in April 2023 had predicted a 60% probability of this country in Central Europe entering recession.
Lets take a look at which are the seven countries in the world with a higher probability of going through recession in 2023, as per the Bloomberg report.
At 75%, UK had the highest probability of entering recession in 2023
The island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean was 2nd on the list with 70% probability of entering recession in 2023
Home to the world's largest economy, US was 3rd on the list with 65% probability of entering recession in 2023
A country in Southern and Western Europe was 5th on the list with 60% probability of entering recession in 2023
Bloomberg report had predicted a 60% probability of the north American country entering recession in 2023.
The Western European country was 7th on the list with 50% probability of entering recession in 2023