Gaurang Shah's Top Stock Picks For Long-Term Investors

TVS Motors is the second best investment idea in the two-wheeler universe, says Shah.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

"Buy Eicher Motors On Dips From Long-Term Perspective"

Eicher Motors should be accumulated on dips from a long-term perspective, according to Gaurang Shah of Geojit Financial Services, who sees the company firing on all cylinders across its three strong verticals—Royal Enfield motorcycles, the CV segment, and its joint venture with Volvo.

"TVS Motors 2nd Best Investment Idea In Two-Wheeler Universe"

The valuations of TVS Motors are a bit elevated, said Shah, but he is optimistic about the company's growth story. "Investors can buy the stock when it is closer to or below Rs. 1,000 apiece from a long-term perspective," Shah said.

Top Picks From Textile Space 

In the textile space, Raymond and Page Industries are the top picks, Shah said. "Raymond's linen products are a fantastic offering that is finding traction within the consumer base," he said. When it comes to Page Industries, Shah says that good stocks come at a premium. "Both the stocks are good buys from a long-term perspective."

"Extremely Positive On Capital Goods Space" 

Those planning on investing in the capital goods segment should have at least a 1.5–2 year horizon, since it takes longer to execute the order book, Shah said. Geojit Financial Services has positive coverage of Siemens, L&T, and ABB India.

