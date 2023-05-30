Full List Of IPL 2023 Award Winners After CSK vs GT Final

Check out who won the Orange Cap, Purple Cap, Emerging Player of the season and other awards.

Updated On 9:47 AM IST

IPL 2023 Champions

The Chennai Super Kings won the 16th season of the Indian Premier League by defeating the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Devon Conway received the Player of the Match award for his innings of 47 runs in 25 balls.

Emerging Player Of The Season

Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal won the Emerging Player of the Season award. He scored 625 runs in 14 games.

Super Striker Of The Season

RCB's Glenn Maxwell won the Super Striker of the Season award. He scored 400 runs at a strike rate of 183.48 this year.

Gamechanger Of The Season

Gujarat Titans opening batter Shubman Gill won the Gamechanger of the Season award.

Most Valuable Player Of IPL 2023

Shubman Gill also won the Most Valueable Player of the Season award.

Purple Cap Winner

Gujarat Titans bowler Mohammed Shami won the Purple Cap for picking up most wickets in the tournament. The right-arm pacer took 28 wickets in 17 matches.

Orange Cap Winner

Shubman Gill won the Orange Cap for being the highest run scorer in the tournament. Gill scored 890 runs in 17 innings with 3 hundreds and 4 fifties.

Fairplay Award

Delhi Capitals won the Fairplay Award for IPL 2023.

Catch Of The Season

GT leg spinner Rashid Khan won the Catch of the Season for his catch of LSG batter Kyle Mayers.

Longest Six Of The Season

RCB captain won the award for hitting a 115 metre six off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling during RCB vs LSG match.

