From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Celebs Bite Into Food Ventures

From trendy discos to cloud kitchens and plant-based meat brands, Indian celebrities are grabbing a bite of India's food industry.

Updated On 3:51 PM IST

Thriving Ventures

Many Indian celebrities have seen their investments in the industry come to fruition.

Shilpa Shetty's Bastian

Launched in 2016, the actor's Bandra restaurant has thrived and is often visited by Mumbaikars.

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune

One8 Commune has grown from one outlet in Delhi's Aerocity in 2019 to about three in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Dubai.

Zakir Khan's Mehfil Biryani

Delivery-only Mehfil Biryani started in partnership with cloud kitchen startup BigSpoon. It claimed to be the largest single-day food and beverage launch ever in India, with 28 cities and 66 outlets.

Shutters Down

Not all Indian celebs got what they intended to order. Here are some whose investments didn't deliver.

Sunil Shetty's H2O

Actor Sunil Shetty's -The Liquid Lounge shut its doors for customers. The restaurant served Mughlai, continental, Chinese and north Indian cuisines.

Arjun Rampal's LAP

Delhi-based nightclub LAP, owned by the actor Arjun Rampal, shut down.

Sachin Tendulkar's Restaurant

The cricket legend tried his hand in the restaurant business, but couldn't replicate his on-pitch success. His Mumbai-based restaurant—Tendulkar's—was shut down.

