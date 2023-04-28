From Sachin Tendulkar To Virat Kohli: Celebs Bite Into Food Ventures

From trendy discos to cloud kitchens and plant-based meat brands, Indian celebrities are grabbing a bite of India's food industry.
Many Indian celebrities have seen their investments in the industry come to fruition.
Launched in 2016, the actor's Bandra restaurant has thrived and is often visited by Mumbaikars.
One8 Commune has grown from one outlet in Delhi's Aerocity in 2019 to about three in Delhi, and one each in Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata and Dubai.
Delivery-only Mehfil Biryani started in partnership with cloud kitchen startup BigSpoon. It claimed to be the largest single-day food and beverage launch ever in India, with 28 cities and 66 outlets.
Not all Indian celebs got what they intended to order. Here are some whose investments didn't deliver.
Actor Sunil Shetty's -The Liquid Lounge shut its doors for customers. The restaurant served Mughlai, continental, Chinese and north Indian cuisines.
Delhi-based nightclub LAP, owned by the actor Arjun Rampal, shut down.
The cricket legend tried his hand in the restaurant business, but couldn't replicate his on-pitch success. His Mumbai-based restaurant—Tendulkar's—was shut down.