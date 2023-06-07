From New York To Dubai: Here Are 15 Most Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023

New York has leapfrogged Hong Kong as the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat.
New York tops the list as the most expensive city for expats in 2023, overtaking Hong Kong, Bloomberg reported citing ECA International's Cost of Living Rankings for 2023.
Known as the financial and cultural hub of the United States, New York offers a vibrant urban lifestyle with a high cost of living for expats.
A bustling metropolis and global financial center, Hong Kong offers a unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures, accompanied by a steep price tag for expatriate living.
Located in Switzerland, Geneva is renowned for its international diplomacy and picturesque landscapes. It boasts a high standard of living but comes with a high cost of living as well.
As the capital city of the United Kingdom, London is a vibrant cosmopolitan center with rich history, diverse cultural offerings, and high living expenses for expats.
A Southeast Asian financial powerhouse, Singapore combines modernity with a clean and efficient environment. Expats here experience a high cost of living due to steep accommodation costs.
Situated in Switzerland, Zurich is known for its exceptional quality of life, efficient infrastructure, and thriving financial sector, making it one of the most expensive cities for expats.
Located in California, San Francisco is a major tech hub with a high cost of living. Expats here enjoy a vibrant cityscape and proximity to Silicon Valley.
As Israel's economic and technological centre, Tel Aviv offers a Mediterranean lifestyle, beautiful beaches, and a high cost of living for expatriates.
The capital city of South Korea, Seoul blends traditional culture with modernity. Expats here encounter high costs, especially in terms of housing and education.
Known for its cutting-edge technology, rich traditions, and bustling city life, Tokyo is a vibrant and expensive city for expatriate living.
The capital of Switzerland, Bern showcases medieval architecture and a high quality of life but also comes with a steep price tag for expats.
A global business and tourism hub, Dubai offers a luxurious lifestyle but also high living expenses, particularly in terms of accommodation.
China's largest city and a major global financial center, Shanghai presents a mix of modernity and traditional charm, accompanied by a high cost of living.
Located in southern China, Guangzhou is a thriving commercial and industrial hub, boasting a high standard of living and relatively high expenses for expats.
Situated in California, Los Angeles is famous for its entertainment industry and pleasant climate. Expats here face a high cost of living, especially in terms of housing.