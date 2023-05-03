From Kingfisher To Go First: Here's The History Of Airline Failures In India

Go First's decision to suspend operations and file for bankruptcy has brought into focus the risks of running an airline in India.
With several instances of private airlines shutting operations, India's aviation history is dotted with ownership changes, failed mergers, and government interventions.
East-West Airlines and Damania Airways were launched to disrupt the fixed-price Air India-dominated industry. However, both airlines shut down operations just four to five years after their launch.
Jet Airways, in competition with Kingfisher Airlines, got caught up in a takeover bid for Air Sahara. The worsening operating environment and other factors proved to be too much for Jet Airways in the following years.
Vijay Mallya's Kingfisher Airlines fell prey to the idea of expanding its network. The near Rs 1,000 crore it poured into the takeover of Air Deccan eventually led to a financial crunch.
While several airlines have come to a grinding halt, others have risen from the ashes largely through ownership changes.
Ajay Singh's SpiceJet faced an existential threat in 2014. Singh, who had ceded control of the airline to Kalanithi Maran in 2010, made a comeback to rescue the airline.
The most recent example is Air India, which was recently bought back by the Tata Group after its nationalisation in 1953.