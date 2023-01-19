Four In Five Employees In India Want A Job Change In 2023

Over three quarters or 78% of workers said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles.
According to LinkedIn's economic graph data, 88% of professionals aged 18-24 are considering a switch, compared to 64% of those aged 45-54, to roles that offer the right wage, allow appreciable work-life balance and flexibility.
Over three quarters (78%) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for.
Consumer research was conducted by Census wide between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, and based on 2,007 workers aged 18 plus.
According to LinkedIn data, hiring level in India was 23% slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.
LinkedIn saw a 43% year-on-year increase in members adding skills to their profile—365 million have been added in the last 12 months, according to the company.