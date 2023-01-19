Four In Five Employees In India Want A Job Change In 2023

Over three quarters or 78% of workers said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles.

Updated On 19 Jan 2023

Long-Term View

According to LinkedIn's economic graph data, 88% of professionals aged 18-24 are considering a switch, compared to 64% of those aged 45-54, to roles that offer the right wage, allow appreciable work-life balance and flexibility.

Indian Workforce Relying On Skills

Over three quarters (78%) of workers surveyed said if they were to leave their job, they would feel confident finding other roles to apply for.

Cost Of Living Acting As A Push

Consumer research was conducted by Census wide between Nov. 30 and Dec. 2, and based on 2,007 workers aged 18 plus.

Decline In Hiring Level

According to LinkedIn data, hiring level in India was 23% slower in December 2022 as compared to December 2021.

Upskilling For A Successful Career

LinkedIn saw a 43% year-on-year increase in members adding skills to their profile—365 million have been added in the last 12 months, according to the company.

More Stories

India Leapfrogs China As Most-Populous Country: Analyst Estimates

POCO Teases New X5 Pro Phone Launch; Check Expected Features

10 Brands From Shark Tank India Season 1 That Flourished After The Show
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe