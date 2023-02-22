Four-Day Work Week: Largest Trial Finds Few Are Going Back

Most firms were convinced by revenue gains, drops in turnover and lower levels of worker burnout.

Four-Day Work Week New Norm For Participants

The largest-ever trial of the four-day work week has found that most U.K. companies participating are not returning to the five-day standard, and a third are ready to make that change permanent.

Study Involved Around 2,900 Workers

The study by 4 Day Week Global involved 61 organizations and about 2,900 workers, who voluntarily adopted truncated work weeks from June to December 2022.

Participants Convinced By Promising Results

Only three organisations decided to pause the experiment, and two are still considering shorter hours. The rest were convinced by revenue gains, drops in turnover and lower level of worker burnout that four is the new five when it comes to work days.

Rate Of Adoption Notable

That thousands of employees adopted shorter schedules is notable given that the research occurred during trying economic circumstances that squeezed many British companies.

U.K. Data Confirms Findings Of Smaller Trials

The U.K. data strongly confirms the findings of smaller trials of companies based in the U.S., Ireland and Australia. That research showed equivalent gains in revenue and employee productivity as well as drops in absenteeism and turnover.

Results Part Of Ongoing Series Of Tests

The U.K. results are the second major data release in an ongoing series of four-day tests coordinated by 4-Day Week Global, a New Zealand-based nonprofit advocacy group.

Post-Pandemic, Work-Life Balance Is Key

After the pandemic, flexibility around work-life balance became essential for most companies to win and keep workers in a tight labour market. Now, some see the four-day workweek as a new weapon in the battle for talent.

