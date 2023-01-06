Food Delivery Orders Spike As Indians Party Home On New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, people chose in-house parties over dining out as seen from the high food delivery volumes.
Swiggy delivered more than 1.3 million orders, while Zomato saw a 47% rise in orders on New Year's eve.
Swiggy delivered 3.5 lakh biryanis and 2.5 lakh pizzas across India on Dec. 31, 2022.
Swiggy said it delivered over 1.76 lakh packets of chips, 13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons and 14,890 sodas.
Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai were the top five cities by order volume.