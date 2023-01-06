Food Delivery Orders Spike As Indians Party Home On New Year's Eve

On New Year's Eve, people chose in-house parties over dining out as seen from the high food delivery volumes.

Updated On 06 Jan 2023

Zomato, Swiggy's Delivery Numbers Jump

Swiggy delivered more than 1.3 million orders, while Zomato saw a 47% rise in orders on New Year's eve.

Biryani, Pizza Ruled The Delivery Roost

Swiggy delivered 3.5 lakh biryanis and 2.5 lakh pizzas across India on Dec. 31, 2022.

Snacks Flew Off The Shelves

Swiggy said it delivered over 1.76 lakh packets of chips, 13,984 packets of nachos, 14,453 lemons and 14,890 sodas.

Which Cities Topped The Delivery Charts?

Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai were the top five cities by order volume.

