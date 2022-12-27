Flipkart To Soon Run Out of Funds?

Bengaluru-based online retailer Flipkart may seek fresh funds in 2023.
Indian e-commerce company Flipkart Pvt. may have to seek fresh funds in 2023 as it runs out of cash for operations.
Flipkart, acquired by Walmart in a $16-billion deal, will soon burn out the last of $3.2 billion net cash it raised in 2021 from investors.
Of the $2.3 billion available, about $500 million can only be accessed through dividends or intercompany financing arrangements after the approval of minority shareholders.
Flipkart raised $3.2 billion to invest in the India business and its subsidiaries. This round of equity funding reduced Walmart’s ownership to 75%, as on Jan. 31, 2022, from about 83% a year earlier.
Flipkart's continuous investments and absence of cash generation from its core operations led to cash burn.