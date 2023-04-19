5 Indian Cities Feature Among The World's Wealthiest In 2023

Mumbai is the wealthiest city in India, followed by New Delhi, according to Henley & Partners.

Richest Cities

Henley & Partners Group Holdings Ltd. has ranked 96 cities based on the number of millionaire residents in its World’s Wealthiest Cities Report 2023. 

Financial Capital

Mumbai is India's wealthiest city, with 59,400 millionaire residents. It ranks 21st among the richest in the world.

India's Wealthiest

Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Hyderabad are the other Indian cities to feature in the list.

Top Of The World

U.S.' New York City wears the crown as the world’s richest city, with 3,40,000 millionaires.

Asia's Wealthiest

Japan's Tokyo has emerged as the wealthiest city in Asia and ranks second in the world. It has 2,90,300 millionaire residents.

Bronze Medal

The Bay Area in the U.S., including San Francisco and Silicon Valley, is the third wealthiest in the world, with a millionaire population of 2,85,000.

