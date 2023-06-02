FD Rates Revised: PNB vs BOI vs Union Bank vs Axis Bank Latest Rates

Looking to invest in Fixed Deposits? Here are some banks which offer attractive interest rates
These banks have revised their fixed deposit rates recently, the below rates are for deposits of less than Rs.2 Cr.
Under the revised rates, PNB offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 3.5% and 7.25% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7.25% is now provided for a tenure of 444 days.
Under the revised rates, BOI offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 3% and 7% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7% is now provided for a tenure of 365 days.
Under the revised rates, Union Bank of India offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 3% and 7% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7% is now provided for a tenure of 399 days.
Under the revised rates, Axis Bank offers general citizens FD interest rates ranging between 3.5% and 7.10% for tenures spanning 7 days to 10 years. The highest interest rate of 7.10% is now provided for a tenure from 13 months to 24 month.