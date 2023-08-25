FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of August 2023

Check the latest FD rates offered by HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Kotak, Axis and other such top banks, FD rates are as high as 8.25%.
Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. Different banks offer different interest rates for their customers on these FD schemes.
HDFC Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 29, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3% to 7.25%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.75%
ICICI Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 24, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3% to 7.1%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.6%
State Bank Of India had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 15, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3% to 7.1%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.6%
Kotak Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 11, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 2.75% to 7.2%
Senior Citizen: 3.25% to 7.7%
Axis Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 25, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3.5% to 7.2%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.95%
IndusInd Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 5, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3.5% to 7.5%
Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 8.25%
Bank Of Baroda had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 12, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3% to 7.25%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.75%
IDBI Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. July 14, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3% to 6.8%
Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.3%
Punjab National Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. July 1, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 3.5% to 7.25%
Senior Citizen: 4% to 7.75%
Canara Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 12, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors
General Public: 4% to 7.25%
Senior Citizen: 4% to 7.75%