FD Rates Of Top Banks As Of August 2023

Check the latest FD rates offered by HDFC, ICICI, SBI, Kotak, Axis and other such top banks, FD rates are as high as 8.25%.

Updated On 06:04 PM IST, 25 Aug 2023

Latest FD Interest Rates As Of August 2023

Fixed deposits (FDs) are a popular investment choice as they offer capital protection along with guaranteed returns. Different banks offer different interest rates for their customers on these FD schemes.

HDFC Bank FD

HDFC Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 29, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3% to 7.25%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.75%

ICICI Bank FD

ICICI Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 24, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3% to 7.1%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.6%

SBI FD

State Bank Of India had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. February 15, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3% to 7.1%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.6%

Kotak Mahindra FD

Kotak Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 11, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 2.75% to 7.2%

Senior Citizen: 3.25% to 7.7%

Axis Bank FD

Axis Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 25, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3.5% to 7.2%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.95%

IndusInd Bank FD

IndusInd Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 5, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3.5% to 7.5%

Senior Citizen: 4.25% to 8.25%

Bank Of Baroda FD

Bank Of Baroda had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. May 12, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3% to 7.25%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.75%

IDBI Bank FD

IDBI Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. July 14, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3% to 6.8%

Senior Citizen: 3.5% to 7.3%

PNB FD

Punjab National Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. July 1, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 3.5% to 7.25%

Senior Citizen: 4% to 7.75%

Canara Bank FD

Canara Bank had revised its FD interest rates for deposits of less than ₹2 Crore (w.e.f. August 12, 2023). Here are the latest fixed deposit interest rates across all tenors

General Public: 4% to 7.25%

Senior Citizen: 4% to 7.75%

More Stories

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 25

10 Work-Friendly Cafes To Visit In Mumbai

8 Places To Visit Near Mumbai This Monsoon
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe