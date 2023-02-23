Expect Consolidation Instead Of A Major Downtick In Markets: Mahesh Patil

ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil believes markets may trade in a range for the next few months and expects banks and I.T. to outperform.
Markets may not see a major downside but may trade in a range for the next few months, says ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil.
ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil believes banks have become an attractive bet after recent consolidation. He expects private banks to do well as compared to public sector banks.
He is optimistic about domestic pharma and hospitals in the healthcare space.
He also expects banks, I.T., autos, utilities, capital goods, and industrials to outperform in 2023.