Expect Consolidation Instead Of A Major Downtick In Markets: Mahesh Patil

ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil believes markets may trade in a range for the next few months and expects banks and I.T. to outperform.

Updated On 12:35 PM IST

Expect Rangebound Movement In Nifty

Markets may not see a major downside but may trade in a range for the next few months, says ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil.

Banks Attractive After Recent Correction

ABSL AMC's Mahesh Patil believes banks have become an attractive bet after recent consolidation. He expects private banks to do well as compared to public sector banks.

Selectively Positive On Healthcare

He is optimistic about domestic pharma and hospitals in the healthcare space.

Top Bets For 2023

He also expects banks, I.T., autos, utilities, capital goods, and industrials to outperform in 2023.

