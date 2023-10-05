England vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup
Here's all you need to know about the World Cup 2023 opening match between England and New Zealand.
The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. The match is a repeat of the final of the 2019 edition.
Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match between England and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 5.
The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST.
Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for the ENG vs NZ World Cup match.
Star Sports Network will broadcast the ENG vs NZ match live in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game on its app and website.
Matches Played: 95, Won By England: 44, Won By New Zealand: 44, No Result: 4, Tied: 3
Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.
Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.
