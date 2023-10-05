Photo Credit: X/@cricketworldcup

England vs New Zealand: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And More About World Cup 2023 Match

Here's all you need to know about the World Cup 2023 opening match between England and New Zealand.

Updated On 09:22 AM IST, 05 Oct 2023

World Cup 2023, Match 1: ENG vs NZ

The 13th edition of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup will begin with defending champions England taking on New Zealand. The match is a repeat of the final of the 2019 edition.

World Cup 2023, England vs New Zealand: Date

Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match between England and New Zealand will be played on Thursday, October 5.

World Cup 2023, England vs New Zealand: Time

The England vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 match will start at 2 PM IST.

World Cup 2023, England vs New Zealand: Venue

Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium is the venue for the ENG vs NZ World Cup match.

World Cup 2023, ENG vs NZ: Live Streaming

Star Sports Network will broadcast the ENG vs NZ match live in India while Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the game on its app and website.

England vs New Zealand: H2H Record In ODIs

Matches Played: 95, Won By England: 44, Won By New Zealand: 44, No Result: 4, Tied: 3

New Zealand's Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c and wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.

England's Predicted Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c and wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

