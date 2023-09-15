EMS Limited IPO Allotment Begins: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Banks have started debiting/releasing funds which means the allotment status will be out soon.

Updated On 05:26 PM IST, 15 Sep 2023

Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of the EMS IPO which can be checked either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.

How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On KFinTech Website

Go to the official KFin Technologies website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/

Choose 'EMS Limited' from the dropdown menu once it's available (after allotment is finalised).

Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.

Enter the Captcha code and Click "Submit."

Allotment details will be displayed on the screen. You can download or print the allotment status for your records.

How To Check EMS IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the official BSE website here: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select 'Equity' as the issue type.

Choose "EMS Limited" from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha and click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

Download or print the allotment status for your records.

EMS IPO Listing Date

EMS Ltd. is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 21.

EMS IPO Timeline Ahead

Basis of Allotment: September 15

Initiation of Refunds: September 18

Credit of Shares to Demat: September 20

Listing Date: September 21

