EMS Limited IPO Allotment Begins: Here's How To Check Allotment Status

Banks have started debiting/releasing funds which means the allotment status will be out soon.
Here are the steps you need to follow to check the allotment status of the EMS IPO which can be checked either the BSE website or the KFin Technologies website.
Go to the official KFin Technologies website: https://kosmic.kfintech.com/ipostatus/
Choose 'EMS Limited' from the dropdown menu once it's available (after allotment is finalised).
Pick one of the following options: Application number, Demat Account number, or PAN ID, and add the required details.
Enter the Captcha code and Click "Submit."
Allotment details will be displayed on the screen. You can download or print the allotment status for your records.
Visit the official BSE website here: bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select 'Equity' as the issue type.
Choose "EMS Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the Captcha and click the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
EMS Ltd. is expected to start trading on the stock exchanges (BSE & NSE) on Monday, September 21.
Basis of Allotment: September 15
Initiation of Refunds: September 18
Credit of Shares to Demat: September 20
Listing Date: September 21