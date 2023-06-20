Elon Musk To Neil deGrasse Tyson, 'Thought Leaders' PM Modi Will Meet In U.S.

Modi will meet over a dozen business and 'thought leaders' during his US visit, say government sources.
Tesla and SpaceX CEO, and Twitter owner Elon Musk will be one of the biggest names to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
American astrophysicist, author and television personality Neil deGrasse Tyson is also likely to meet the Modi during the three-day trip.
Billionaire and author Ray Dalio is the founder of the world's biggest hedge fund firm, Bridgewater Associates.
Romer is a Nobel laureate who won the prize in 2018 for his contributions to the understanding of long-term economic growth and its relation to technological innovation.
Shah is a Grammy Award-winning Indian-American singer known by her stage name 'Falu'.