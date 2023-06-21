Elon Musk Meets PM Modi: Here Are The Key Takeaways

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since his Twitter takeover.

Updated On 21 Jun 2023, 6:03 AM IST

A Fan Of Modi

The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner said he is a fan of the prime minister after their meeting in New York.

India's Exciting Future

Musk said he is incredibly excited about the country's future. "More promise than any large country in the world," he added.

Investments

Musk said PM Modi pushed him to make significant investments in the country. "Just trying to figure out the right timing," he added.

India Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended invitation to the Tesla CEO. He said he is planning to visit next year.

An Honour

Musk tweeted that it was an honor to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.

