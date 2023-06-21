Elon Musk Meets PM Modi: Here Are The Key Takeaways

Tesla CEO Elon Musk met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the first time since his Twitter takeover.
The Tesla CEO and Twitter owner said he is a fan of the prime minister after their meeting in New York.
Musk said he is incredibly excited about the country's future. "More promise than any large country in the world," he added.
Musk said PM Modi pushed him to make significant investments in the country. "Just trying to figure out the right timing," he added.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended invitation to the Tesla CEO. He said he is planning to visit next year.
Musk tweeted that it was an honor to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi again.