Domestic-Focused Themes Can Outperform In 2023: Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora

Vora expects domestic-focused themes to do well in 2023.

Updated On 16 Feb 2023

"India Can Give Positive Returns In 2023"

Amidst fears of a global slowdown, Max Life Insurance's Mihir Vora sees the Indian markets clocking positive returns in a base-case scenario.

"Valuations: Neither Cheap Nor Expensive"

The valuation of Indian markets is neither cheap nor expensive, according to Vora.

"RBI Keeping Options Open, A Good Idea"

Vora expects global central banks to continue with their monetary tightening stance. RBI did the right thing by keeping its options open, he said.

Top Bets For 2023

Investors must focus on domestic-focused themes such as financials, industrials, and consumer discretionary, which may lead markets higher, Vohra said.

