Delhi Air Pollution: Odd-Even Rule Back In Action And Other Key Highlights

Photo Credit: Unsplash
Air quality in the NCR remains critical, with the overall AQI continuing to be in the 'severe' category. Swipe for more details.
Stage IV of the GRAP, or the graded response action plan, has been implemented in the National Capital Region.
Photo Credit: Canva
The Delhi government has implemented its Odd-Even vehicle rationing system, from Nov. 13–20 to curb pollution.
Photo Credit: Unsplash
Schools in Delhi will remain shut till Nov. 10, except for classes 10 and 12.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Construction work has been banned in the NCR. Entry of polluting trucks and commercial four-wheelers is also restricted.
Photo Credit: Canva
As part of GRAP IV, all government and private offices must function with 50% staff working from home.
Photo Credit: Canva
Mumbai's worsening AQI is in the 'poor' category, following which the Maharashtra government has initiated an action plan for the first time.
Photo Credit: Canva