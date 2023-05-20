DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

A win for Chennai Super Kings will guarantee them a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.
In match no.67 of the IPL, second ranked team on the IPL 2023 points table Chennai Super Kings will take on the 9th placed Delhi Capitals. A win for CSK will guarantee them a place in the playoffs while they will have to depend on other results to go their way if they end up losing.
The DC vs CSK match will be played on Saturday, May 20.
The DC vs CSK is an afternoon game and will start at 3:30 pm IST.
The DC vs CSK match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Matches Played: 28, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 18
David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Khaleed Ahmed.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.