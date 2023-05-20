DC vs CSK, IPL 2023: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

A win for Chennai Super Kings will guarantee them a place in the IPL 2023 playoffs.

IPL 2023, Match 67: DC vs CSK

In match no.67 of the IPL, second ranked team on the IPL 2023 points table Chennai Super Kings will take on the 9th placed Delhi Capitals. A win for CSK will guarantee them a place in the playoffs while they will have to depend on other results to go their way if they end up losing.

Date

The DC vs CSK match will be played on Saturday, May 20.

Time

The DC vs CSK is an afternoon game and will start at 3:30 pm IST.

Venue

The DC vs CSK match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

DC vs CSK Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 28, Won by Delhi Capitals (DC): 10, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 18

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted Playing XI

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Phil Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Khan, Yash Dhull, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Khaleed Ahmed.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana.

