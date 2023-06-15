Cyclone Biparjoy: Do's And Don'ts To Stay Safe

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.

Updated On 10:49 AM IST

NDMA Issues Guidelines

Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has issued a set of guidelines for people to follow.  

During Cyclone

When Indoors

  • Switch off electrical mains, gas supply

  • Keep doors and windows shut

  • If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone

  • Listen to radio/transistor

  • Drink boiled/chlorinated water

  • Rely only on official warning

If Outdoors

  • Do not enter damaged buildings

  • Watch out for broken electrical poles and wires, and other sharp objects

  • Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible

Post-Cyclone Measures

  • You should remain in the shelter until informed that you can return to your home.

  • You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.

  • Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.

  • If you have to drive, do drive carefully.

  • Clear debris from your premises immediately.

  • Report the correct losses to appropriate authorities.

'Extensive Damaging Potential'

The India Meteorological Department has said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which is forecast to cross close to Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15, has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.

More Stories

ICC Test Rankings: Top 5 Batsmen After The WTC Final Revealed

Biggest Losers Of AI Boom Are Knowledge Workers: McKinsey Report

These Are The 9 Hottest Cities In India On June 14
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe