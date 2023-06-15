Cyclone Biparjoy: Do's And Don'ts To Stay Safe

Cyclone Biparjoy is expected to make landfall on Thursday evening between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan.
Ahead of the expected landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, the National Disaster Management Authority of India (NDMA) has issued a set of guidelines for people to follow.
When Indoors
Switch off electrical mains, gas supply
Keep doors and windows shut
If your house is unsafe, leave early before the onset of a cyclone
Listen to radio/transistor
Drink boiled/chlorinated water
Rely only on official warning
Do not enter damaged buildings
Watch out for broken electrical poles and wires, and other sharp objects
Seek a safe shelter as soon as possible
You should remain in the shelter until informed that you can return to your home.
You must get inoculated against diseases immediately.
Strictly avoid any loose and dangling wires from lamp posts.
If you have to drive, do drive carefully.
Clear debris from your premises immediately.
Report the correct losses to appropriate authorities.
The India Meteorological Department has said that cyclone ‘Biparjoy’, which is forecast to cross close to Jakhau Port on the evening of June 15, has “extensive damaging potential” and is likely to impact Kutch, Devbhoomi Dwarka and Jamnagar districts of Gujarat the most.