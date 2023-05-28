CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about the final of IPL 2023 to be played between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans played the inaugural match of the season and now both the teams will meet in the final. GT lost to CSK in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk while Hardik Pandya's team has won more games against the 4 time IPL winners. A blockbuster final awaits for the cricket fans!
The IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans will be played on Sunday, May 28.
The CSK vs GT final will start at 7:30 PM IST. There will be a closing ceremony before the match which is likely going to start at 6 PM IST.
The IPL 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Matches Played: 4, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande. Likely Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana
Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma. Likey Impact Player: Joshua Little