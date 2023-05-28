CSK vs GT, IPL 2023 Final: Date, Time, Venue, H2H Record And Predicted Playing XI

Here is everything you need to know about the final of IPL 2023 to be played between the Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans

Updated On 9:00 AM IST

IPL 2023 Final: CSK vs GT

Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans played the inaugural match of the season and now both the teams will meet in the final. GT lost to CSK in Qualifier 1 at Chepauk while Hardik Pandya's team has won more games against the 4 time IPL winners. A blockbuster final awaits for the cricket fans!

Date

The IPL 2023 final between the Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans will be played on Sunday, May 28.

Time

The CSK vs GT final will start at 7:30 PM IST. There will be a closing ceremony before the match which is likely going to start at 6 PM IST.

Venue

The IPL 2023 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

CSK vs GT Head-To-Head In IPL

Matches Played: 4, Won by Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 1, Won by Gujarat Titans (GT): 3

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Predicted Playing XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (c and wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande. Likely Impact Player: Matheesha Pathirana

Gujarat Titans (GT) Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Sai Sudarshan, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma. Likey Impact Player: Joshua Little

More Stories

RIL To Kotak Bank - Here Are India's 10 Most Profitable Companies Of FY23

Top Business And Market Stories Of The Day You Can't Miss — May 26

Germany Enters Recession: 5 Countries With Lowest Probability Of Recession
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe