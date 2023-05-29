CSK vs GT: 6 Players To Watch Out For In IPL 2023 Final

The IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be played on the reserve day in Ahmedabad.
The IPL 2023 final will be played on Monday, May 29 after rain washed out Sunday's fixture. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST. Here are 6 players to watch out for:
Shubman Gill has scored 851 runs in 16 innings this season with an average of 60.79 and a strike rate of 156.43. He loves playing in Ahmedabad and will look to spoil CSK's party tonight.
The CSK all-rounder has taken 19 wickets this season and has contributed with the bat in the death overs. He will be a key player for the Chennai Super Kings in the final vs Gujarat Titans.
Hardik Pandya has been exceptional as a captain but has underperformed as a batter and bowler this season. He showed glimpses of his old self in Qualifier 2 vs MI Indians when he scored 28 runs in 13 balls. He has to perform well for GT to defend their IPL title.
Shivam Dube has scored 386 runs with a healthy strike rate of 158.84. He is a good player of spin bowling and will be important for CSK in dealing with GT spinners Rashid Khan and Noor Ahmed.
The second-highest wicket taker in the tournament with 27 wickets is definitely a player to look out for in the CSK vs GT final match.
In 9 matches he has played this season, Deepak Chahar has taken 12 wickets. His spell with the new ball will be crucial in deciding the result of the final match.