Complete Timeline Of ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Mission - The Journey So Far

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is on its way to the moon. Here's a timeline of events so far.
LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon
The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.
Orbit-raising manoeuvre performed on July 25, 2023. Next firing (TransLunar Injection), is planned for August 1, 2023.
Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.
Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed on August 9, 2023.
The mission is in the orbit circularisation phase. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.
Lander Module is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. Deboosting is planned for August 18, 2023.August 18, 2023
Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) captures visuals of moon
The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.
Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) captures Lunar far side area.