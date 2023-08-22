Complete Timeline Of ISRO's Chandrayaan 3 Mission - The Journey So Far

Chandrayaan-3, India's third lunar mission, is on its way to the moon. Here's a timeline of events so far.

Updated On 09:27 PM IST, 22 Aug 2023

July 14, 2023

LVM3 M4 vehicle successfully launched Chandrayaan-3 into orbit. Chandrayaan-3, in its precise orbit, has begun its journey to the Moon

July 15, 2023

The first orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earthbound firing-1) is successfully performed at ISTRAC/ISRO, Bengaluru.

July 25, 2023

Orbit-raising manoeuvre performed on July 25, 2023. Next firing (TransLunar Injection), is planned for August 1, 2023.

August 5, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 is successfully inserted into the lunar orbit.

August 9, 2023

Chandrayaan-3's orbit is reduced to 174 km x 1437 km following a manoeuvre performed on August 9, 2023.

August 14, 2023

The mission is in the orbit circularisation phase. The spacecraft is in 151 km x 179 km orbit.

August 17, 2023

Lander Module is successfully separated from the Propulsion Module. Deboosting is planned for August 18, 2023.August 18, 2023

August 18, 2023

Lander Position Detection Camera (LPDC) captures visuals of moon

August 20, 2023

The second and final deboosting operation has successfully reduced the LM orbit to 25 km x 134 km.

August 21, 2023

Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera (LHDAC) captures Lunar far side area.

More Stories

Top Five Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 22

Tecno Pova 5 Pro, Tecno Pova 5 Sale Begins; Check Price, Features And More

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers — Aug. 22
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe