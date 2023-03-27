Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty Gainers And Losers—March 27

The Sensex closed 127 points, or 0.22%, higher at 57,653.86, while the Nifty 50 rose by 41 points, or 0.24%, to end at 16,985.70.

Updated On 4:19 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Snap Two-Day Losing Streak

The Gainers

State Bank of India, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were among the gainers on Nifty 50.

The Laggards

ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Larsen and Toubro, and Mahindra and Mahindra negatively contributed to the change in the Nifty 50.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of sellers. About 994 stocks rose 2,710 declined, and 154 remained unchanged on the BSE.

