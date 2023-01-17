China Population Shrinks After Six Decades

China had 141 crore people at the end of 2022—8.50 lakh fewer than the end of 2021.
This shrink marks the first drop in China's population since 1961—the final year of the Great Famine.
In 2022, 95.6 lakh babies were born, down from 1.062 crore in 2021, despite the government's efforts to encourage families to have more children.
In 2022, around 1.041 crore people died, a marginal increase from approximately 1 crore deaths recorded in recent years. Covid-related deaths saw a surge from December.
The labor force is shrinking, long-term demand for houses may continue to fall. China could also lose its status as the world's most populous country to India.