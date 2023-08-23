Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa's Road To The Final

Eliminated in the fourth round two years ago, this time Praggnanandhaa has reached the final.
R Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final began at World Cup 2023 with a skip to round two as the opponent could not present his availability.
The Chennai native triumphed over French grandmaster Maxime Lagarde in the second round.
Czech Republic grandmaster David Navara succumbed to Praggnanandhaa in round three.
Praggnanandhaa triumphed over the world's no. 2 rank holder, Hikaru Nakamura, in round four.
The 18-year-old outshined Hungarian grandmaster, Ferenc Berkes, setting the stage for a showdown in the quarter-final against Arjun Eregaisi.
Next, Praggnanandhaa won the semi-finals against Fabiano Caruana.
The Indian grandmaster took on five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the final. Game one ended in a draw and game two is to be held today.