Chess World Cup 2023: Praggnanandhaa's Road To The Final

Eliminated in the fourth round two years ago, this time Praggnanandhaa has reached the final.

Updated On 04:33 PM IST, 23 Aug 2023

A Good Start

R Praggnanandhaa's journey to the final began at World Cup 2023 with a skip to round two as the opponent could not present his availability.

Overcoming The Odds

The Chennai native triumphed over French grandmaster Maxime Lagarde in the second round.

Clash Of Titans

Czech Republic grandmaster David Navara succumbed to Praggnanandhaa in round three.

Defying Expectations

Praggnanandhaa triumphed over the world's no. 2 rank holder, Hikaru Nakamura, in round four.

Rising To The Occasion

The 18-year-old outshined Hungarian grandmaster, Ferenc Berkes, setting the stage for a showdown in the quarter-final against Arjun Eregaisi.

Semi-Final Round

Next, Praggnanandhaa won the semi-finals against Fabiano Caruana.

What's Next?

The Indian grandmaster took on five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen in the final. Game one ended in a draw and game two is to be held today.

