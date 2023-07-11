Chandrayaan-3 Launch: Here Are 6 Facts You Need To Know

There is tremendous excitement across India about the launch of the lunar spacecraft. Here are some interesting facts and figures

Updated On 01:13 PM IST, 11 Jul 2023

Chandrayaan-3 Launch Date And Time 

India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is set for lift-off at 2:35 pm on Friday, July 14. It is a follow-up mission after the crash-landing of Chandrayaan-2 in September 2019 due to a software glitch. Here are few interesting facts and figures about Chandrayaan-3:

1. Chandrayaan 3: Landing Location

Chandrayaan-3 will land on the South Polar region on the lunar surface.

2. Chandrayaan-3: Mission Life

The mission life is 1 lunar daylight period which is approximately 14 earth days.

3. Chandrayaan-3: Mission Components

As per ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous Lander module (LM), a Propulsion module (PM) and a Rover with an objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for Inter planetary missions. 

4. Chandrayaan-3: Launch Vehicle

GSLV-Mk III is the launch vehicle for India's Moon Mission.

5. Chandrayaan-3: Mass

  • Propulsion Module: 2148 kg

  • Lander Module: 1752 kg including Rover of 26 kg

  • Total: 3900 kg

6. 4th Country To Land On Moon

If all goes well, Chandrayaan-3 will make India the fourth country to land its spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

