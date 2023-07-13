Chandrayaan 3 Launch: Date, Time, Place, Live Streaming And Other Details

The ISRO has already undertaken a 24-hour 'launch rehearsal' simulating the entire launch preparation and process for the mission.
India's lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 will be launched this week. ISRO said on Wednesday it has completed the 'Mission Readiness Review' for the Chandrayaan-3 mission.
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched on Friday, July 14.
India's third's mission to the moon will take off at 2:35 PM IST.
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched from the Second Launch Pad, SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota.
Chandrayaan-3 will be launched by LVM3-M4. LVM3 is the operational heavy lift launch vehicle of ISRO and has a spectacular pedigree of completing 6 consecutive successful missions
The launch can be viewed LIVE on ISRO's website at isro.gov.in, ISRO's Facebook and YouTube channels and on DD National from 14:00 Hrs. IST