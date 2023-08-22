Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Date, Time, Location And Live Streaming Details

Chandrayaan-3 is all set for soft-landing on the lunar surface. Here's all you need to know
India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon this week.
The lander along with a rover accommodated inside it is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday, August 23.
Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander along with the Pragyaan rover is expected to touch down on the lunar surface around 6.04 pm IST.
The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are expected to land near the lunar south pole region
The Chandrayaan-3 landing event will be broadcast live on DD National TV channel.
Chandrayaan-3 landing event will be live streamed on ISRO's official website, its YouTube and Facebook. You can also watch it live on BQ Prime's YouTube channel.
ISRO on Monday said the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module has established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, and released images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.