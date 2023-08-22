Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Date, Time, Location And Live Streaming Details

Chandrayaan-3 is all set for soft-landing on the lunar surface. Here's all you need to know

Updated On 10:48 AM IST, 22 Aug 2023

Chandrayaan-3 

India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 is all set to land on the moon this week.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Date

The lander along with a rover accommodated inside it is expected to touch down on the surface of the Moon on Wednesday, August 23.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Time

Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander along with the Pragyaan rover is expected to touch down on the lunar surface around 6.04 pm IST.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing Location

The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover are expected to land near the lunar south pole region

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Broadcast Details

The Chandrayaan-3 landing event will be broadcast live on DD National TV channel.

Chandrayaan-3 Landing: Live Streaming

Chandrayaan-3 landing event will be live streamed on ISRO's official website, its YouTube and Facebook. You can also watch it live on BQ Prime's YouTube channel.

Chandrayaan-3 Latest Update

ISRO on Monday said the Chandrayaan-3 mission's lander module has established communication with the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, and released images of the lunar far side area captured by the Lander Hazard Detection and Avoidance Camera.

