Chandrayaan-3: India's Next Moon Mission Slated for July Launch

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in roving on lunar surface.
Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon, will be launched between July 12 and 19, according to ISRO chief S Somanath.
The rocket assembly will be finished by month end, followed by integration with Chandrayaan-3, he said. This will be followed by numerous tests.
However, the launch would be conducted during this window only if all the tests are conducted successfully, the ISRO chairman said.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions.
Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander and rover configuration and will be launched by LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.