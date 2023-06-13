Chandrayaan-3: India's Next Moon Mission Slated for July Launch

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 to demonstrate end-to-end capability in roving on lunar surface.

Updated On 2:50 PM IST

The Wait Is Over

Chandrayaan-3, India's ambitious plan to land on the surface of the Moon, will be launched between July 12 and 19, according to ISRO chief S Somanath. 

Preparations In Progress

The rocket assembly will be finished by month end, followed by integration with Chandrayaan-3, he said. This will be followed by numerous tests.

Launch Subject To Tests

However, the launch would be conducted during this window only if all the tests are conducted successfully, the ISRO chairman said.

More About The Mission

Chandrayaan-3 consists of an indigenous lander module, a propulsion module, and a rover with the objective of developing and demonstrating new technologies required for interplanetary missions.

Launch Site

Chandrayaan-3 consists of a lander and rover configuration and will be launched by LVM3 from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

More Stories

Xiaomi Pad 6 Launched In India: Check Price, Features And Other Details

Redmi Buds 4 Active Launched In India: Price, Features, And More

A Look At The Glorious Records Of The Historic 'The Ashes' Series
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe