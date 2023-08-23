Chandrayaan 3: All You Need To Know Before India's Moon Touchdown

If the mission is successful, India will become the first country to achieve a soft landing near the lunar south pole.
Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening at 6.04 PM.
The lander and rover are expected to land near the lunar south pole region. The powered descent is scheduled around 5:45 pm IST and touchdown is expected around 06:04 pm IST.
The Lander Module (LM) is expected to reach the designated point, around 17:44 Hrs. IST. After this the soft landing sequence will begin.
The live telecast of the Chandrayaan 3 moon landing will begin at 17:20 Hrs. IST. Live streaming of the landing sequence will be available on the ISRO website as well as its official YouTube channel.
This will be India's 3rd tryst with moon exploration. In 2008, Chandrayaan-1 which was designed for impact rather than a soft landing, had successfully reached the lunar surface. In 2019, Chandrayaan-2's lander crashed during a landing attempt with the orbiter remaining operational.
As of August 2023, only three countries namely Russia, United States Of America and China have achieved this remarkable feat.
This critical process of soft-landing has been dubbed by ISRO officials as "17 minutes of terror" which begins when the lander reaches the designated point and ends when the lander makes a successfull touchdown - which takes approximately 17 minutes 21 seconds
A soft landing is any type of aircraft, rocket or spacecraft landing that does not result in significant damage to or destruction of the vehicle or its payload, as opposed to a hard landing.
The mission objectives of Chandrayaan-3 are: To demonstrate Safe and Soft Landing on Lunar Surface, To demonstrate Rover roving on the moon and To conduct in-situ scientific experiments.