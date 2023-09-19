Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2023 With These Popular Songs

The Ganesh Utsav festivities have begun! Update your playlist with these 7 popular songs.

Updated On 05:44 PM IST, 18 Sep 2023

One of the most cherished traditions during Ganesh Chaturthi is to groove to the beats of Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Ganesha. These songs add a vibrant layer to the festive atmosphere. Here are some Bollywood songs that perfectly encapsulate the spirit of Ganesh Utsav:

1. 'Deva Shree Ganesha'

Movie: Agneepath (2012)

Image Source: YouTube/SonyMusicIndiaVevo

2. 'Mourya Re'

Movie: Don 2

Image Source: YouTube/T-Series

3. 'Shendur Laal Chadhayo (Aarti)'

Movie: Vaastav: The Reality

Image Source: Unsplash

4. 'Deva Ho Deva'

Movie: Hum Se Badhkar Kaun

Image Source: Unsplash

5. 'Gajanana'

Movie: Bajirao Mastani

Image Source: YouTube/Eros Now Music

6. 'Sadda Dil Vi Tu'

Movie: ABCD

Image Source: Unsplash

7. 'Aala Re Aala Ganesha'

Movie: Daddy

Image Source: Pexels

