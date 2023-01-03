Can India Become The Drone Hub Of The World?

DroneAcharya's successful listing carries hints about the industry's future.
The overwhelming response to the listing of Pune-based drone pilot training company DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has shown the huge appetite of investors to participate in India’s drone story.
Backed by Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Aamir Khan, DroneAcharya has continuously hit the 5% upper limit since listing. Its debut on BSE SME exchange was at a premium of 88% to issue price.
Drone Federation of India President Smit Shah says the industry may touch Rs 50,000 crore in revenue over 3-5 years.
With push from central government to become the "drone hub of the world by 2030", investors are ready to pump more capital, said Prateek Srivastava, founder and MD, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations.
Hundreds of drone companies have already been established, but only seven have drones approved by the Indian aviation regulator.