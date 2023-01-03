Can India Become The Drone Hub Of The World?

Sector Hopeful After DroneAcharya's Success

Drone Federation of India President Smit Shah says the industry may touch Rs 50,000 crore in revenue over 3-5 years.

With push from central government to become the "drone hub of the world by 2030", investors are ready to pump more capital, said Prateek Srivastava, founder and MD, DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations.